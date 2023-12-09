How Twin Cities homebuyers and sellers fared in 2023

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Redfin; Chart: Alice Feng and Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

2023 was "the year your first home accidentally became your forever home," according to Twin Cities real estate agent Jake Hlebain.

Why it matters: The year's record-low housing affordability might not be drawing to an end.

The big picture: Those who could afford to buy "had to bring more money to the table to make their payments comfortable," Jamar Hardy, Minneapolis Area Realtors president-elect, tells Axios.

Zoom out: U.S. home sales have cratered as many owners clamp down on their lower mortgage rates.

"If there's nothing out there for me to buy, why would I sell? We are all kind of stuck in that paradigm right now," chief economist Matthew Gardner at Windermere Real Estate said at a November conference.

Zoom in: Prices increased slightly in the Twin Cities in 2023.

The number of metro-area listings available to buy dropped from around 17,450 to 12,550 between October 2019 and October 2023, per the latest Redfin data.

The other side: Sellers were stressed about homes sitting on the market longer, Hardy says.

Between the lines: It's not all bad news. Twin Cities shoppers can find some deals this winter on new construction and townhomes.

Also, a new state law creating a down payment assistance fund for first-generation homebuyers could help level the playing field, Hardy says.

The bottom line: Mortgage rates would need to slide significantly to loosen homeowners' golden handcuffs and boost listing activity, real estate experts say.

