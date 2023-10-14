For some millennials in the Twin Cities, the only way to buy a house is with family help.

Why it matters: While a large share of millennials are tapping their parents or other relatives for help with a down payment, not everyone is so lucky.

What's happening: A Redfin report on "nepo-homebuyers" found 38% of recent buyers under age 30 nationwide received family money in order to afford their down payment.

What they're saying: "With money inherited from my wife's late grandmother and a gift from my dad, we had a down payment — without that we never could have afforded to buy," Apple Valley homeowner Zachary Thompson tells Axios.

South Minneapolis homeowner Lane DeSalvo tells Axios a family inheritance was "the only reason" they could buy a house when interest rates were 3%.

Meanwhile, Twin Cities millennial homebuyers without family money are getting creative in dealing with high interest rates.

Zoom in: Emily Blessinger, a 31-year-old teacher who rents, says homeownership feels out of reach on her own. She's thinking about splitting a duplex in Minneapolis or St. Paul with a friend.

"The only real estate within my price range are condos, but the H.O.A. fees typically make them too expensive to own," Blessinger says.

Renting space in her sister's house for $600 per month helped Taylor Narváez Claman and her husband pull together the funds to buy. Two years and a job change later, they bought a rambler in St. Paul.

"Putting away savings is hard, student loans returning might add to the stress a bit, but it feels good to be investing in our future," says Narváez Claman, who tells Axios they plan to refinance if mortgage rates drop.

The big picture: Among U.S. millennials who don't own a home, 44% say income is the top barrier to buying, according to a Bankrate study. And 43% say they can't afford the down payment and closing costs.

Data: LendingTree; Note: Millennials are adults ages 27 to 42 in 2023; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Reality check: You don't need to put 20% down. The typical down payment in the Twin Cities metro area was 10% in April, per Redfin.

With an F.H.A. loan, homebuyers only have to put 3.5% down.

Be smart: Waiting to buy isn't a bad thing. Taking time to save, invest, build your credit and advance in your career can meaningfully grow your bank account, says Bankrate chief financial analyst Greg McBride.

Homeownership "sucks the cash right out of you," at least at first, McBride says. You need to save beyond the initial down payment to weather unexpected additional expenses — the top reason millennial homeowners have buyers' remorse, per Bankrate.

The latest: Housing industry groups are urging the Fed to stop raising interest rates.