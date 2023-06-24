It's getting harder to buy your first home in the Twin Cities.

By the numbers: The share of homes sold to first-time buyers in the U.S. has shrunk to a record low — dropping from 34% to 26% from 2021 to 2022 — as inventory and affordability issues persist, according to the National Association of Realtors.

First-timers are also waiting longer to buy; the median first-time buyer age jumped from 33 to 36 during that time, the latest data shows.

What's happening: The Twin Cities' cash-rich market is squeezing out many first-time buyers who don't have access to that kind of money, managing broker Jamar Hardy with Edina Realty tells Axios.

"Even if they do everything asked of them to be ready, there's less and less affordable opportunities for them to get in," says Hardy, president-elect of Minneapolis Area Realtors.

Between the lines: In April, close to 29% of Twin Cities home sales were made in cash, as the portion of U.S. cash buyers reached a nine-year high, new Redfin data shows.

State of play: Getting access to creative financing options or supportive funds — Minnesota Housing offers a variety of loan programs — is the best opportunity for a first-time buyer to win in this market, Hardy says.

He sees first-timers who don't have a lot of cash lean into 3% or 3.5% down payment mortgage products.

What they're saying: Saving enough for a down payment is the biggest barrier to entry, says Brandi Snowden, a director at the National Association of Realtors.

Many would-be-buyers are saddled with debt, including student loans, car loans and credit card debt.

Data: Zillow Economic Research; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Be smart: You don't need to put 20% down to win. Homebuyers aren't putting as much money down as they were at the height of the housing frenzy, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

The median down payment in the metro area was 10% in April, per Redfin.

"If you can come in at 5% or 10% down, it's competitive enough," Hardy says.

The big picture: Funds aside, preparation is the biggest advantage. Many people are working with lenders to guarantee the transaction will close without hiccups, Hardy says.

"That's making sellers feel comfortable to say, 'OK, I'll work with this first-time home buyer offer, even if they're bringing in a little bit less down payment and asking for an inspection.'"

The bottom line: Even as housing costs rise in the Twin Cities, this is still a more affordable big metro than most.