Nearly 700,000 people so far this season have attended Twins games at Target Field. Most of them have noticed the colossal tower under construction just beyond left field.

State of play: There's no shortage of opinions — or questions — about the tower. Star Tribune sports columnist LaVelle E. Neal declared the building a "monstrosity" before most of the siding and windows had been installed.

Why it matters: The project — it's actually two towers — is called North Loop Green and it's the largest single private construction project happening in the Twin Cities right now, with a value of $243 million, according to a construction permit.

This is a rendering of what the buildings will look like upon completion. Rendering courtesy of Hines

Details: The main tower — and the one closest to the ballpark — will stand 36 stories and will be primarily residential, with 350 apartments for rent on the upper floors and 100 furnished short-term rental units on the lower floors.

Upon completion, the 36-story tower will rank as the 20th tallest in Minneapolis, at 415 feet.

The other side…literally: The second tower is 18 stories and will be primarily used for offices.

Of the 350,000 square feet of office space, 215,000 is already spoken for, according to developer Hines.

Investment firm Piper Sandler will move its headquarters from Nicollet Mall and anchor the tower.

Zoom in: An 18th-floor skyway will connect the two buildings, and Hines' plan is to lease commercial space on that level to a restaurant.

The intrigue: So what's it going to cost to live in one of those apartments overlooking the ballpark, where you could take in a game from your balcony?

Hines said leasing information will be available in July, ahead of the early 2024 opening of the tower.

Even more intrigue: The Twins and the Minnesota Ballpark Authority initially opposed the project over concerns about light reflection onto the field and "ambush advertising" on signs overlooking the stadium.