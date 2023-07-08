Golden handcuffs lock up Minnesota's housing supply

Nearly all Minnesota mortgage holders have a rate below 6%, locking homeowners in place and leaving buyers with fewer homes to choose from, per Redfin data shared with Axios.

Why it matters: Homeowners are experiencing the "golden handcuffs" phenomenon: They have a great rate now and would face a higher monthly payment if they move, Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather tells Axios.

With fewer homeowners wanting to give up their interest rate, the number of homes sold in the Twin Cities in May was down 28% compared to a year prior, according to Minneapolis Area Realtors data.

The big picture: It's not just a local issue. Nine in 10 U.S. homeowners with mortgages secured rates below 6% as of late 2022, per the new Redfin report. Meanwhile, mortgage rates have swung between 6% and 7% nationally in recent months.

What they're saying: St. Paul homeowner Nathaniel Hood says that after securing a 2.9% rate in May 2021, he's staying put in Highland Park for a while.

"If we purchased today, the same monthly mortgage payment would be for a significantly smaller and less nice home," Hood tells Axios.

Yes, but: People are still buying, with metro-area homes selling faster now than in the May 2020 pandemic buying frenzy, per Minneapolis Area Realtors' latest data.

Lifestyle changes — such as a new job or growing or shrinking households — are still happening, says Brianne Lawrence, president of the Saint Paul Area Association of Realtors.

Data: Redfin; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios Visuals

By the numbers: More than a quarter of Minnesota homeowners with mortgages had a rate below 3% in the fourth quarter of 2022, per Redfin.

About 42% of mortgage holders — the biggest share — had a rate between 3% and 4%.

And only 5% had a rate above 6%.

Reality check: Lower rates could loosen up some supply, but not enough to meet demand, Fairweather tells Axios.