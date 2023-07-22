Townhomes are a hot commodity in the Twin Cities

Share on email (opens in new window)

Townhome sales are picking up in the Twin Cities.

Driving the news: This spring, the properties gobbled up their biggest market share in more than 15 years, according to Minneapolis Area Realtors.

And the trend doesn’t seem to be letting up: Townhomes were the only segment with sales growth in June, David Arbit, the group's director of research, tells Axios.

Why it matters: Townhomes' growing popularity comes as younger buyers look for more affordable homes and baby boomers want to downsize to a maintenance-free lifestyle, local real estate experts say.

The median sales price for a metro-area townhouse was about $104,500 less than a single-family home here, June data provided by Minneapolis Area Realtors shows.

The big picture: Across the U.S., condo and townhouse prices are now climbing at a faster clip than single-family homes, Realtor.com analyst Hannah Jones tells Axios.

Zoom in: Signed purchase agreements for single-family homes were down nearly 14% in June from a year earlier, while those for townhomes inched up 0.5%, per the Minneapolis Area Realtors data.

Context: Townhomes typically offer more space than a high-rise condo plus snow removal and lawn care services.

State of play: With fewer homes for sale, condos and townhomes can draw multiple offers if the homeowners association fee is low, local real estate broker Denise Mazone tells Axios.

Properties with higher monthly dues — they range from $250 to about $1,000, on top of a mortgage payment — aren't moving as fast.

Reality check: Some first-time buyers are holding out for the white picket fence.

"We want a small house and a tiny yard, but we do want our own walls … so we continue saving," says reader Britt B., who told Axios she and her husband have been ready to leave their one-bedroom apartment for about a year.

Data: Zillow; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

By the numbers: Twin Cities condo price growth has outpaced single-family homes in recent months, per the latest Zillow data.

In May, the typical metro-area condo sold for about $200,300, up 4% compared to last year. Meanwhile, the typical single-family home here cost roughly $362,800, down 2.2% year-over-year.

Between the lines: The post-pandemic housing shortage is keeping prices high nationwide. Twin Cities builders have slowed from their peak pace but are still building more homes than in the U.S. overall.

The intrigue: That new local building activity is being dominated by apartments.