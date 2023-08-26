Twin Cities homebuyers seek new builds as inventory shrinks
The Twin Cities' market for newly built homes is thriving as fewer homeowners want to sell.
Why it matters: A lack of inventory in most markets is fueling buyers' appetite for new construction, real estate experts say.
The big picture: New metro-area home sales rose roughly 62% in July compared to a year ago, while sales of existing homes dropped 13.5%, according to Minneapolis Area Realtors.
- Sales of new homes are picking up pace in the U.S., but the Midwest is lagging behind the South and the West.
Zoom in: Twin Cities single-family home construction in July posted its first month with year-over-year growth since January 2022, per Housing First Minnesota.
- Oakdale-based Cardinal Homebuilders has seen traffic jump in recent weeks to view its model home in Cottage Grove, company vice president Tony Wiener tells Axios.
- "A lot of people are turning toward new builds just because there's more supply on that side right now," Wiener says.
Between the lines: Previously owned listings hitting the Twin Cities market are down nearly 19% compared to July 2022, per Minneapolis Area Realtors.
State of play: The new-build boost comes after rising interest rates curbed pandemic-driven home buying demand.
- Builder confidence is now at its highest level since June 2022, according to the National Association of Home Builders.
What we're watching: Some builders are offering smaller, more affordable houses to lure first-time buyers, Axios' Matt Phillips reports.
