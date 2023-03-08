Wagamama in Tampa lives up to the hype

It feels like I've been hearing about Wagamama coming to Tampa since the Bob Buckhorn administration.

The latest: The local edition of the hip ramen bar with locations in Boston and New York opened on Water Street in February, and I finally got to try a round of dishes Monday with an old friend.

We walked away happy.

What happened: We started with duck lettuce wraps ($12) — warm, messy — and tuna tataki ($12), seared and topped with a bright citrus ponzu and a dot of Japanese mayo.

The duck in the grilled duck ramen ($21) fell off the bone and found its way into every spicy bite, and the skin stayed crispy in the broth.

Neither of us wanted dessert, but the banana katsu ($9.50) — panko-breaded fried banana on cinnamon ice cream from nearby Chill Bros. — called and we responded. Holy trinity.

Three word review: Worth the hype.

If you go: 1050 Water St., Tampa. 11am-11pm Sunday to Thursday. 11am-midnight Friday and Saturday.