Rowdy crowd dominates Charlie Crist and Ron DeSantis' only debate
The two men who want to be Florida's next governor tried to set themselves apart on a stage in downtown Fort Pierce Monday night, but the audience was the big winner.
What happened: The crowd routinely dominated the candidates' only debate, at times applauding Charlie Crist over a struck-looking Gov. Ron DeSantis' remarks.
- At others, clapping for DeSantis' accusatory statements about Crist — like that Crist sides with President Joe Biden on progressive issues — made it difficult for audience members and at-home watchers to hear.
- A heckler in the crowd yelled "liar" once during DeSantis' answers.
The big picture: The one-hour debate featured a polished and tanned Crist, the 66-year-old former Florida governor and U.S. congressman, against rising-star DeSantis, 44, who tried again and again to cast the race in national terms.
- DeSantis criticized "Biden-Crist" policies at least six times in reference to federal legislation, and addressed several policies and incidents far outside the Sunshine State.
The intrigue: Crist twice asked DeSantis whether he would promise to serve as Florida governor for a full four-year term and vow not to run for U.S. president in 2024, but DeSantis would not directly answer the question.
The rub: Both parties agreed before the debate not to ask each other questions.
What he said: "The only worn-out old donkey I'm looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist," DeSantis said.
State of play: DeSantis leads Crist in polls, including recent Florida Atlantic University polling that puts the governor 11 percentage points ahead of Crist, with an improved favorability rating since Hurricane Ian.
- The same survey of 719 Floridians showed inflation was the most important issue to voters.
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.