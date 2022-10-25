Rowdy crowd dominates Charlie Crist and Ron DeSantis' only debate

The two men who want to be Florida's next governor tried to set themselves apart on a stage in downtown Fort Pierce Monday night, but the audience was the big winner.

What happened: The crowd routinely dominated the candidates' only debate, at times applauding Charlie Crist over a struck-looking Gov. Ron DeSantis' remarks.

At others, clapping for DeSantis' accusatory statements about Crist — like that Crist sides with President Joe Biden on progressive issues — made it difficult for audience members and at-home watchers to hear.

A heckler in the crowd yelled "liar" once during DeSantis' answers.

The big picture: The one-hour debate featured a polished and tanned Crist, the 66-year-old former Florida governor and U.S. congressman, against rising-star DeSantis, 44, who tried again and again to cast the race in national terms.

DeSantis criticized "Biden-Crist" policies at least six times in reference to federal legislation, and addressed several policies and incidents far outside the Sunshine State.

The intrigue: Crist twice asked DeSantis whether he would promise to serve as Florida governor for a full four-year term and vow not to run for U.S. president in 2024, but DeSantis would not directly answer the question.

The rub: Both parties agreed before the debate not to ask each other questions.

What he said: "The only worn-out old donkey I'm looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist," DeSantis said.

State of play: DeSantis leads Crist in polls, including recent Florida Atlantic University polling that puts the governor 11 percentage points ahead of Crist, with an improved favorability rating since Hurricane Ian.

The same survey of 719 Floridians showed inflation was the most important issue to voters.

More takeaways