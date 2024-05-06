Asian Americans fear hate crimes are rising

Data: Savanta Research; Chart: Axios Visuals

While most Americans overall think hate crimes against Asian Americans are going down, Asian Americans themselves — who are Seattle's largest minority group — disagree.

Why it matters: Four years after the start of the pandemic — when the nation saw surges in anti-Asian hate — Asian Americans still feel they are targets, with one in three reporting they were the subject of hate this past year, a new survey finds.

By the numbers: Americans in the survey believe hate has increased the most toward Black Americans (42%), followed by Asian Americans (33%) and Hispanic Americans (25%), according to the STAATUS Index (Social Tracking of Asian Americans in the U.S.).

By contrast, 61% of Asian Americans feel that hate toward them has increased, the study showed.

The percentage is higher for Black Americans (73%) and lower for Latinos (41%).

Zoom In: 41% of Asian Americans think they are likely to be the victim of a physical attack in the next five years because of their race, ethnicity or religion, the survey found.

The big picture: May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, but the headlines have been dominated by rising antisemitism, anti-Arab American and anti-Muslim incidents since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel.

Case in point: In another survey released by TAAF in March, one in five Asian American adults in New York City reported being physically assaulted in the past 12 months, according to a representative sample of 1,000 Asian American adults 16 and older.

The intrigue: Most Americans (52%) say they can't think of a famous Asian American and those who can name Jackie Chan (who is not American), Bruce Lee (who died more than 50 years ago) or Kamala Harris (just 2%).

