Asian Americans fear hate crimes are rising

The bar chart displays the percentage of various racial groups in America who feel there is hate toward their own group, with Black Americans reporting the highest percentage at 73%, followed by Asian Americans at 61%, and Latinos at 41%.
Data: Savanta Research; Chart: Axios Visuals

While most Americans overall think hate crimes against Asian Americans are going down, Asian Americans themselves — who are Seattle's largest minority group — disagree.

Why it matters: Four years after the start of the pandemic — when the nation saw surges in anti-Asian hate — Asian Americans still feel they are targets, with one in three reporting they were the subject of hate this past year, a new survey finds.

By the numbers: Americans in the survey believe hate has increased the most toward Black Americans (42%), followed by Asian Americans (33%) and Hispanic Americans (25%), according to the STAATUS Index (Social Tracking of Asian Americans in the U.S.).

  • By contrast, 61% of Asian Americans feel that hate toward them has increased, the study showed.
  • The percentage is higher for Black Americans (73%) and lower for Latinos (41%).

Zoom In: 41% of Asian Americans think they are likely to be the victim of a physical attack in the next five years because of their race, ethnicity or religion, the survey found.

The big picture: May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, but the headlines have been dominated by rising antisemitism, anti-Arab American and anti-Muslim incidents since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel.

Case in point: In another survey released by TAAF in March, one in five Asian American adults in New York City reported being physically assaulted in the past 12 months, according to a representative sample of 1,000 Asian American adults 16 and older.

The intrigue: Most Americans (52%) say they can't think of a famous Asian American and those who can name Jackie Chan (who is not American), Bruce Lee (who died more than 50 years ago) or Kamala Harris (just 2%).

