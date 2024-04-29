Warren David, co-founder of the Arab America Foundation, and other Arab American activists launched Arab American Heritage Month in 2017 and got DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to issue a declaration for the month.

Since then, governors in nearly all states in 2023 steadily issued declarations honoring the Arab American Heritage Month — designed to counter stereotypes and reduce anti-Arab bigotry.

"I've been an activist 40 years, and I've never seen it like this before," David told Axios.

State of play: Across the country, hundreds of thousands of college students have built encampments and staged demonstrations on campuses to demand a ceasefire in Gaza and that their universities divest from Israel or companies that support the country.

The multiethnic protests also are holding teach-ins with faculty that touch on the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Arab Americans.

Arab American advocacy groups have sent shawarma sandwiches to student protesters as demonstrations host Arab dancers and musicians in what are largely peaceful events.

Between the lines: David said Arab Americans have been ignored and dismissed for decades, but the surge in support is coming thanks to a young coalition of Latinos, Black Americans, Native Americans and progressive Jews.

"This is a turning point."

Flashback: President Biden issued the first presidential declaration recognizing Arab American Heritage Month last year.

This year, Biden's declaration acknowledges the pain Arab Americans are feeling with the war in Gaza.

The trauma, death, and destruction in Israel and Gaza have claimed, and continue to claim, far too many innocent lives ‑- including family and friends of Arab Americans across our Nation," the declaration says after citing Arab Americans' contributions during World War II. "We are committed to working with the Arab American community, who remain critical advocates for the Palestinian and Arab people and a just and lasting peace."

What they're saying: James Zogby, founder and president of the DC-based Arab American Institute, told Axios the war in Gaza, which has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians according to the local health authority, served as a painful backdrop for this year's honorary month.

"We didn't know what to do. I mean, how do you celebrate Arab American heritage when there's a genocide unfolding...when there's famine?"

Yet, with the student protests and city councils passing resolutions calling for a ceasefire, it felt like "the wind is in our sails."

Zoom out: Anti-Arab and Muslim hate crimes have surged in the U.S. since the war between Israel and Hamas began in October.

In November, three college students of Palestinian descent were shot in Burlington, Vermont in what police believe was a hate crime.

The U.S. Justice Department is also investigating the cancellation of some Arab American events after Oct. 7 to see if civil rights groups were the target of any discrimination by hotels and cities, David said.

There was also a higher, elevated feeling of celebration this year.

Arab Americans now have a more sophisticated infrastructure with civil rights groups and nonprofits, Ghassan Rubeiz, a contributing writer to the digital news site, Arab America, told Axios.

"Gaza has provided a historic opportunity to deal with some basic issues like stereotypes about Arab Americans."

Zogby said that for decades, political candidates turned down endorsements and returned political contributions from Arab American groups, but a new politicized population that can shift the upcoming election is changing that, too.

What's next: The U.S. Census announced last month that, for the first time, the agency will have a category for people of Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) heritage.