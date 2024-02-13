National UFO Reporting Center, U.S. Census; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals People are more likely to report seeing a UFO in the Seattle area than in most places in the country, according to national data. By the numbers: The Seattle area had 86.5 UFO sightings per 100,000 residents between 2000 and 2023, according to data from the National UFO Reporting Center.

That's compared to the national average of 34.3 sightings per 100,000 residents.

Yes, but: Reports of UFOs are even more common in places with darker skies and fewer city lights.

In Washington, that includes Lincoln County, Ferry County, San Juan County and Klickitat County, which had the highest UFO sightings per 100,000 people among the state's 39 counties.

Why it matters: Discussion and reports of UFOs — or the more modern term, UAPs (unidentified anomalous phenomena) — have been going more mainstream in recent years amid a push for answers from lawmakers and others.

Some view UAPs as a national security concern, as they could be experimental craft from Russia, China or other U.S. adversaries. (Those fears were accelerated by last year's dramatic Chinese spy balloon encounter.)

Commercial and military pilots have also been increasingly public about their inexplicable sightings. That's a sea change from decades past, when pilots who talked openly about such matters were often ostracized.

Of note: A 2023 Pentagon report found that among 366 UAP cases examined, more than half were balloons, drones or "airborne clutter" — but many instances were left unresolved.

The bottom line: Despite rising public acceptance of UFO/UAP chatter, there's still no proof that extraterrestrials are visiting us.