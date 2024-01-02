Scoop: House members to receive classified UFO briefing
Members of the House Oversight Committee will receive a classified briefing next week on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), better known as UFOs, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: Congressional interest in the issue has grown in recent years, with a small but vocal group of lawmakers in both parties pushing for greater transparency from the government on the issue.
Driving the news: The members-only briefing will be held in the Office of House Security on Jan. 12, according to two sources familiar with the matter and a notice viewed by Axios.
- The briefing is being provided by the Office of Inspector General of the Intelligence Community, the notice said.
The backdrop: A bipartisan group of Oversight Committee members led by Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) sent a letter to intel community inspector general Thomas Monheim in August requesting more details about UFOs, including any programs to reverse engineer them or retrieve crashed UFOs.
- The letter was in response to testimony the previous month from former intelligence official David Grusch, who claimed the government was in possession of "nonhuman biologics" from a recovered UFO.
- The lawmakers also formed a Congressional UAP Caucus, consisting of Burchett and Reps. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) and Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.).
What they're saying: "I just want transparency," Burchett told Axios in a statement. "We've got a lot of questions ... If we are paying millions of dollars to investigate them, we should be able to see the results."
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that the briefing is scheduled for Jan. 12.