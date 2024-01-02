Scoop: House members to receive classified UFO briefing

Rep. Matt Gaetz speaks during a news conference about unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) transparency on Nov. 30, 2023 along with Reps. Tim Burchett, Andy Ogles, Anna Paulina Luna and Jared Moskowitz. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

Members of the House Oversight Committee will receive a classified briefing next week on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), better known as UFOs, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Congressional interest in the issue has grown in recent years, with a small but vocal group of lawmakers in both parties pushing for greater transparency from the government on the issue.

Driving the news: The members-only briefing will be held in the Office of House Security on Jan. 12, according to two sources familiar with the matter and a notice viewed by Axios.

The briefing is being provided by the Office of Inspector General of the Intelligence Community, the notice said.

The backdrop: A bipartisan group of Oversight Committee members led by Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) sent a letter to intel community inspector general Thomas Monheim in August requesting more details about UFOs, including any programs to reverse engineer them or retrieve crashed UFOs.

The letter was in response to testimony the previous month from former intelligence official David Grusch, who claimed the government was in possession of "nonhuman biologics" from a recovered UFO.

The lawmakers also formed a Congressional UAP Caucus, consisting of Burchett and Reps. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) and Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.).

What they're saying: "I just want transparency," Burchett told Axios in a statement. "We've got a lot of questions ... If we are paying millions of dollars to investigate them, we should be able to see the results."

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that the briefing is scheduled for Jan. 12.