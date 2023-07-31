Virginia sightings detailed in UFO hearings

Share on email (opens in new window)

Testimony by a former Navy pilot stationed in Virginia Beach figured prominently in last week's congressional hearings on UFOs.

What's happening: Ryan Graves, a former Navy F-18 pilot, called the sightings an "open secret" among aircrew stationed in the area, per the Virginia Mercury.

What they're saying: Graves recounted a 2014 encounter 10 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach in which he and his squadron "saw a clear sphere with a gray cube inside hovering 'motionless against the wind,'" per the Mercury.

The pilots reported the sighting but said there was no further investigation by the military, he said.

👽 Of note: Another witness, former intelligence official David Grusch, told members the government is in possession of "nonhuman biologics" from a crashed UFO.

The big picture: The hearings underscored a bipartisan push for more government transparency around unidentified objects in space, per Axios' April Rubin.