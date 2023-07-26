Take a luxury magic mushroom retreat in Vancouver
For Seattle-area folks looking for a different kind of "trip," a company in British Columbia is offering inclusive wellness packages with "luxury guided magic mushroom retreats."
Details: Featured in publications as varied as FOX Business and Bloomberg, the The Journeymen Collective in Vancouver was started by partners Rob Grover and Gary Logan.
What they're saying: Logan, who has a background in theater, has likened the psilocybin process to "removing the mask."
- In a joint statement emailed to Axios, the couple said people come on the retreat because they're looking for more connections within themselves, their families and communities.
- When they leave, "They feel a connection to the entire cosmos, the entire universe, they feel connected to their purpose and their passion."
Context: Retreats like the one in Vancouver are a sign of how formerly taboo compounds have gained a foothold in the legitimate healthcare and wellness markets and how the U.S. is reevaluating them as potential mental health treatment.
What's next: Psychedelic drugs have become more accessible to Americans through a patchwork of state legislative reforms being steadily introduced each year, according to the National Institute of Health.
- The Food and Drug Administration last month released its first-ever draft guidance outlining considerations for researchers looking into psychedelic treatments for a variety of conditions, including PTSD, depression and anxiety.
- The guidelines create paths for research into the potential health benefits of psychedelics that may lead to the mainstreaming of hallucinogenic substances as behavioral health treatments.
