For Seattle-area folks looking for a different kind of "trip," a company in British Columbia is offering inclusive wellness packages with "luxury guided magic mushroom retreats."

Details: Featured in publications as varied as FOX Business and Bloomberg, the The Journeymen Collective in Vancouver was started by partners Rob Grover and Gary Logan.

What they're saying: Logan, who has a background in theater, has likened the psilocybin process to "removing the mask."

In a joint statement emailed to Axios, the couple said people come on the retreat because they're looking for more connections within themselves, their families and communities.

When they leave, "They feel a connection to the entire cosmos, the entire universe, they feel connected to their purpose and their passion."

Context: Retreats like the one in Vancouver are a sign of how formerly taboo compounds have gained a foothold in the legitimate healthcare and wellness markets and how the U.S. is reevaluating them as potential mental health treatment.

What's next: Psychedelic drugs have become more accessible to Americans through a patchwork of state legislative reforms being steadily introduced each year, according to the National Institute of Health.