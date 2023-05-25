Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

When it comes to baby names in Washington state, Atlas and Walker are in — but Alexa and Brayden are out.

Driving the news: Last week, we told you that Oliver and Olivia were the most common names for babies born in Washington in 2022.

Yes, but: Axios did a deeper analysis of our state's unique baby name trends — and found that the popularity of some names has surged here in the past decade, while others have fallen out of favor.

Details: A Washington-born baby in 2022 was 18 times more likely to be named Atlas than one born in 2012, per the analysis.

If you know your Greek mythology, you'll know that an Atlas isn't just a book of maps — it's the name of the famed Titan who held up the heavens and is often depicted with a globe on his shoulders.

Meanwhile, babies born in 2022 were about six times less likely to be named Alexa. (Apparently, some parents don't want their baby to share a name with Amazon's personal digital assistant.)

Plus: Some names are uniquely Washington.

The girl's name Mira, for instance, is 2.5 times more popular in Washington than in the U.S. overall.

And, compared to parents elsewhere, Washington parents were almost six times more likely last year to name a boy Avyaan.

