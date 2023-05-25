The trendiest baby name in Washington state is Atlas
When it comes to baby names in Washington state, Atlas and Walker are in — but Alexa and Brayden are out.
Driving the news: Last week, we told you that Oliver and Olivia were the most common names for babies born in Washington in 2022.
Yes, but: Axios did a deeper analysis of our state's unique baby name trends — and found that the popularity of some names has surged here in the past decade, while others have fallen out of favor.
Details: A Washington-born baby in 2022 was 18 times more likely to be named Atlas than one born in 2012, per the analysis.
- If you know your Greek mythology, you'll know that an Atlas isn't just a book of maps — it's the name of the famed Titan who held up the heavens and is often depicted with a globe on his shoulders.
- Meanwhile, babies born in 2022 were about six times less likely to be named Alexa. (Apparently, some parents don't want their baby to share a name with Amazon's personal digital assistant.)
Plus: Some names are uniquely Washington.
- The girl's name Mira, for instance, is 2.5 times more popular in Washington than in the U.S. overall.
- And, compared to parents elsewhere, Washington parents were almost six times more likely last year to name a boy Avyaan.
Go deeper: Which names are going in and out of fashion nationwide
More Seattle stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.