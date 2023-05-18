27 mins ago - News

These were Washington's top baby names in 2022

Melissa Santos
Washington state certainly loves its Olivers and Olivias.

Driving the news: Oliver and Olivia were the top names given to baby boys and girls in Washington in 2022, according to data released Thursday by the Social Security Administration.

Details: While Olivia has been the state's No. 1 name for baby girls for six years in a row, Oliver dethroned Liam this year to claim the top spot.

The next most popular names for boys born in Washington in 2022 were: Noah, Theodore, Henry, Lucas, Benjamin, William, James and Elijah.

  • For girls, the runners up were: Emma, Evelyn, Amelia, Charlotte, Sophia, Mia, Isabella, Luna and Ava.

Flashback: Oliver moved up from third place last year.

