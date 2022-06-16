Liam and Olivia continue to dominate the baby-name game in Washington state, according to the latest data from the Social Security Administration.

Why it matters: Lots of parents want to give their kids unique names. If that's you, here are the top names to avoid right now:

For boys born in Washington in 2021, the most common name parents chose was Liam.

Liam was also the most popular boy name here for eight(!) of the past 10 years.

The next most popular names were: Noah, Oliver, Henry, Theodore, Benjamin, William, Elijah, James and Lucas.

For girls, Olivia topped the list of names for the fifth year in a row.

The next most popular were: Amelia, Emma, Charlotte, Sophia, Evelyn, Harper, Isabella, Eleanor and Ava.

