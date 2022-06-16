11 mins ago - News

These were Washington's most popular baby names last year

Melissa Santos
Illustration of a baby wearing a "hello my name is" sticker.
Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Liam and Olivia continue to dominate the baby-name game in Washington state, according to the latest data from the Social Security Administration.

Why it matters: Lots of parents want to give their kids unique names. If that's you, here are the top names to avoid right now:

For boys born in Washington in 2021, the most common name parents chose was Liam.

  • Liam was also the most popular boy name here for eight(!) of the past 10 years.
  • The next most popular names were: Noah, Oliver, Henry, Theodore, Benjamin, William, Elijah, James and Lucas.

For girls, Olivia topped the list of names for the fifth year in a row.

  • The next most popular were: Amelia, Emma, Charlotte, Sophia, Evelyn, Harper, Isabella, Eleanor and Ava.

Read the full list of popular baby names.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more