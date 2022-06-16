11 mins ago - News
These were Washington's most popular baby names last year
Liam and Olivia continue to dominate the baby-name game in Washington state, according to the latest data from the Social Security Administration.
Why it matters: Lots of parents want to give their kids unique names. If that's you, here are the top names to avoid right now:
For boys born in Washington in 2021, the most common name parents chose was Liam.
- Liam was also the most popular boy name here for eight(!) of the past 10 years.
- The next most popular names were: Noah, Oliver, Henry, Theodore, Benjamin, William, Elijah, James and Lucas.
For girls, Olivia topped the list of names for the fifth year in a row.
- The next most popular were: Amelia, Emma, Charlotte, Sophia, Evelyn, Harper, Isabella, Eleanor and Ava.
