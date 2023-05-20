2 hours ago - Economy & Business
Charted: Changing trends in baby names
America's fastest-rising baby name last year was Everleigh, with nearly 25 times the number of babies getting the name in 2022 than in 2021.
Driving the news: One inspiration for parents may be Everleigh LaBrant, a 10-year-old YouTuber with more than 3.9 million subscribers.
- Naming your son Maverick definitely doesn't make you an outlaw: 6,978 baby boys got the moniker, putting it ahead of classics like Isaac (6,691) and Anthony (6,545).
Alexa and similar-sounding names Alexis and Alyssa saw some of the biggest drops.
- One possible reason? Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa, which debuted in 2014.