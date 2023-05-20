Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

America's fastest-rising baby name last year was Everleigh, with nearly 25 times the number of babies getting the name in 2022 than in 2021.

Driving the news: One inspiration for parents may be Everleigh LaBrant, a 10-year-old YouTuber with more than 3.9 million subscribers.

Naming your son Maverick definitely doesn't make you an outlaw: 6,978 baby boys got the moniker, putting it ahead of classics like Isaac (6,691) and Anthony (6,545).

Alexa and similar-sounding names Alexis and Alyssa saw some of the biggest drops.