2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Charted: Changing trends in baby names

Erin Davis
Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals
America's fastest-rising baby name last year was Everleigh, with nearly 25 times the number of babies getting the name in 2022 than in 2021.

Driving the news: One inspiration for parents may be Everleigh LaBrant, a 10-year-old YouTuber with more than 3.9 million subscribers.

  • Naming your son Maverick definitely doesn't make you an outlaw: 6,978 baby boys got the moniker, putting it ahead of classics like Isaac (6,691) and Anthony (6,545).

Alexa and similar-sounding names Alexis and Alyssa saw some of the biggest drops.

  • One possible reason? Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa, which debuted in 2014.
