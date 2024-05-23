State of play: Mendenhall's 2024-25 budget plan includes a 26% wage increase for herself, raising her annual salary from $168,067 to $211,765.
That would surpass Utah Gov. Spencer Cox's base salary of $182,900.
City rules require council members, who serve part-time and typically hold other jobs, to earn 25% of the mayor's salary. If council members approve her request, their annual wages would jump from $42,017 to $52,941.
The mayor's budget also calls for a 5% market adjustment raise for city employees.
By the numbers: In Denver, where the population is more than three times the size of Salt Lake City (716,577 to 209,593), Mayor Mike Johnston's annual salary is $205,991.
What they're saying: In a statement, Andrew Wittenberg, a spokesperson for the mayor's office, said "it's difficult to draw comparisons across cities with different forms of government."
The mayoral position hasn't received a market adjustment in the last decade, he said. Residents would not face new costs with the change.
"This compensation adjustment addresses a pay disparity both in comparison to cities and towns in the state and within Salt Lake City Corporation," he said, noting that the mayor's base pay is among the lowest for city director and cabinet-level positions.
Zoom in: Wittenberg said Mendenhall's salary is less than the amount city managers or city administrators make in smaller cities like Clinton, Pleasant Grove, Spanish Fork and Taylorsville.
Base salaries for city managers and administrators in those municipalities ranged between $163,617 and $201,791 in 2023, per Transparent Utah.
What's next: The Salt Lake City Council has until June 30 to approve Mendenhall's budget plan.