Denver City Council and mayor propose giving themselves 9% raise
Denver's next mayor could earn a hefty paycheck.
Driving the news: A proposal providing 9% raises for the mayor and other elected positions including the auditor and clerk and recorder is scheduled for discussion Tuesday by Denver City Council.
By the numbers: The raises would mean a $17,562 pay bump for the mayor, increasing the position's salary from $188,429 to $205,991 — or $70,000 more than what the Colorado governor is paid.
- The council president would make $123,846, up $10,558, while council members would get $110,596, up $9,429.
- The auditor, and the clerk and recorder, would make $178,152, an increase of $15,188.
- If approved, Denver's next mayor would make more than double the area median income for a single person in the city ($82,100).
Why it matters: The proposed salary increases come as inflation and cost of living continue to dominate concerns for people living in the state and region.
The intrigue: There are eight incumbent council members seeking re-election in April, including three running unopposed who would be deciding whether to give themselves a raise.
What they're saying: "I think we are well compensated at the level we are now," Denver City Councilmember Kevin Flynn, who plans on voting no on the proposal, tells Axios Denver.
- Flynn said the current salaries have not stopped people from wanting to run for office; there are currently 40 people vying for 13 seats on city council and 17 people running for mayor.
Between the lines: The council is required by city law to consider salaries every four years, city council spokesperson Robert Austin tells Axios Denver.
- The consumer price index or the cumulative increase in the average salary of city employees — whichever is less — is used to determine potential raises, according to city documents.
- From 2019 to 2022 that salary increase for city employees was 9.32%. The CPI for Denver-Boulder-Greeley was 15.42%.
Flashback: Denver City Council members voted in February 2019 to give themselves raises, though the decision wasn't unanimous, with Flynn joining three other council members in opposition.
- In April 2022, the council approved pay bumps for 11 positions appointed by the mayor, including raising the salary for Denver International Airport's CEO by 30%.
Of note: The Denver school board is proposing paying new members up to $3,000 a month, up from $750 a month.
What's next: If approved, the raises would take effect July 17.
