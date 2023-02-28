Data: Denver’s Office of Human Resources; Table: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Denver's next mayor could earn a hefty paycheck.

Driving the news: A proposal providing 9% raises for the mayor and other elected positions including the auditor and clerk and recorder is scheduled for discussion Tuesday by Denver City Council.

By the numbers: The raises would mean a $17,562 pay bump for the mayor, increasing the position's salary from $188,429 to $205,991 — or $70,000 more than what the Colorado governor is paid.

The council president would make $123,846, up $10,558, while council members would get $110,596, up $9,429.

The auditor, and the clerk and recorder, would make $178,152, an increase of $15,188.

If approved, Denver's next mayor would make more than double the area median income for a single person in the city ($82,100).

Why it matters: The proposed salary increases come as inflation and cost of living continue to dominate concerns for people living in the state and region.

The intrigue: There are eight incumbent council members seeking re-election in April, including three running unopposed who would be deciding whether to give themselves a raise.

What they're saying: "I think we are well compensated at the level we are now," Denver City Councilmember Kevin Flynn, who plans on voting no on the proposal, tells Axios Denver.

Flynn said the current salaries have not stopped people from wanting to run for office; there are currently 40 people vying for 13 seats on city council and 17 people running for mayor.

Between the lines: The council is required by city law to consider salaries every four years, city council spokesperson Robert Austin tells Axios Denver.

The consumer price index or the cumulative increase in the average salary of city employees — whichever is less — is used to determine potential raises, according to city documents.

From 2019 to 2022 that salary increase for city employees was 9.32%. The CPI for Denver-Boulder-Greeley was 15.42%.

Flashback: Denver City Council members voted in February 2019 to give themselves raises, though the decision wasn't unanimous, with Flynn joining three other council members in opposition.

In April 2022, the council approved pay bumps for 11 positions appointed by the mayor, including raising the salary for Denver International Airport's CEO by 30%.

Of note: The Denver school board is proposing paying new members up to $3,000 a month, up from $750 a month.

What's next: If approved, the raises would take effect July 17.