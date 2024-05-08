5 numbers to know in Salt Lake City's mayoral budget proposal

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall unveiled her $475 million budget proposal for FY 2025 this week, with general funds being targeted to increase the city's affordable housing stock and making streets safer for pedestrians.
By the numbers: The proposed spending is about a 6% increase compared to last year.
What she's saying: "The months and years ahead will require great care from city leadership to ensure these opportunities also help foster our broader goals, to support a more people-focused, family-focused experience in our downtown core," Mendenhall told council members on Tuesday.
Here are five numbers to know:
$298.9 million: The largest portion is proposed to cover personnel costs.
$7 million: Allocated for the frequent transit network, with an additional $3 million for on-demand ride services.
$2.59 million: These funds would go toward creating more affordable housing. That's on top of the nearly $18 million the Redevelopment Agency of Salt Lake City approved in March.
$750,000: To fix the city's "most fragmented sidewalks."
$216,420: Allocated to hire a senior advisor to the mayor to oversee projects like the Green Loop, the sports entertainment district downtown and pedestrian-friendly improvements on Main Street.
What's next: The public can share feedback at the Salt Lake City and County Building on May 21 and June 4 at 7pm.
City council members have until June 30 to finalize the budget.