5 numbers to know in Salt Lake City's mayoral budget proposal

Photo illustration of Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall with lines radiating from her.

Photo Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: George Frey/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall unveiled her $475 million budget proposal for FY 2025 this week, with general funds being targeted to increase the city's affordable housing stock and making streets safer for pedestrians.

By the numbers: The proposed spending is about a 6% increase compared to last year.

What she's saying: "The months and years ahead will require great care from city leadership to ensure these opportunities also help foster our broader goals, to support a more people-focused, family-focused experience in our downtown core," Mendenhall told council members on Tuesday.

Here are five numbers to know:

$298.9 million: The largest portion is proposed to cover personnel costs.

$7 million: Allocated for the frequent transit network, with an additional $3 million for on-demand ride services.

$2.59 million: These funds would go toward creating more affordable housing. That's on top of the nearly $18 million the Redevelopment Agency of Salt Lake City approved in March.

$750,000: To fix the city's "most fragmented sidewalks."

$216,420: Allocated to hire a senior advisor to the mayor to oversee projects like the Green Loop, the sports entertainment district downtown and pedestrian-friendly improvements on Main Street.

What's next: The public can share feedback at the Salt Lake City and County Building on May 21 and June 4 at 7pm.

  • City council members have until June 30 to finalize the budget.
