Incumbent Erin Mendenhall holds large lead in Salt Lake City mayor's race

Flashback: In 2019, Mendenhall defeated state Sen. Luz Escamilla, a Salt Lake City Democrat, in the mayor's race after collecting nearly 60% of votes.
The big picture: Homelessness quickly emerged as the top issue in the mayoral race.
Between 2020 and 2022, the number of Utahns experiencing homelessness for the first time rose by 27%, per state figures.
What they're saying: "This election is proof that voters want a city government that allies with its partners instead of fighting with them," Mendenhall told supporters on Tuesday shortly after 9pm.
Of note: Former Utah Republican Gov. Gary Herbert, former U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams (D-Utah), and Salt Lake City Council members Darin Mano, Chris Wharton and Victoria Petro attended Mendenhall's watch party downtown.
The other side: Anderson acknowledged he lost Tuesday evening, but stopped short of conceding.
"It's not a formal concession, but I do think it would take a minor miracle for this to turn around right now," said Anderson not long after the initial results dropped.