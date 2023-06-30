Homelessness is rising in Utah, with a 10% increase last year in the number of people becoming homeless for the first time.

Driving the news: Utah has seen a 16% rise in people using temporary and emergency shelters since 2020, according to the state's annual homelessness report, released Thursday.

By the numbers: The number of Utahns experiencing homelessness on a given day in January rose more than 30% since 2019, according to the state's one-day "point in time" census.

From 2020 to 2022, there was a 27% increase in the number of Utahns becoming homeless for the first time.

Of note: Chronic homelessness — when a person with a disabling condition has spent a total of one year unhoused in a 3-year period — rose 27% from January's count in 2022 to 2023.

Mental illness rates in Utah's homeless population rose from about 28% to 41%, with substance abuse disorder rates growing from 16% to 26% from 2021 to 2022.

Zoom in: The number of unhoused people held fairly steady in Salt Lake County, and the percentage who obtained permanent housing after going to a shelter rose from 19% to 28%.

Yes, but: People in Salt Lake are homeless longer — 97 days on average, up from 93 days in 2021 and continuing a steady rise since 2019, when the average duration of homelessness was 68 days.

Statewide, people remained unhoused for 73 days on average, down from 75 in 2020 and 2021.

The big picture: Most of the uptick in year-round counts occurred outside Salt Lake County, but that may be a result of other counties providing more housing options than they used to.

Most people who are counted as "homeless" are added to the tally when they enter an emergency shelter — and in recent years, most of the state's new emergency shelter beds opened outside Salt Lake.

Historically, Salt Lake County was home to nearly all of the state's homelessness services; there has been a recent push for other areas to provide more resources, over the objections of local leaders.

Zoom out: Homelessness has been a defining political issue throughout the West, with cities like Denver, Phoenix and Portland joining Salt Lake in a scramble to convert hotels to shelters, build tiny homes and set up sanctioned campgrounds.