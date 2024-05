Share on email (opens in new window)

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, speaks during a January news conference in the U.S. Capitol. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Former President Trump praised Sen. Mike Lee for his haircut in an audio recording Axios obtained of Trump reflecting on prospective running mates. The big picture: The former president's most prominent surrogates went to his Mar-a-Lago resort on Saturday to audition for vice president.

Trump provided some real-time reviews of the prospects at a private luncheon where his remarks were recorded.

What he's saying: "I love your haircut! … And he's a good man too."

Context: Lee was one of several lawmakers who attended the Florida fundraiser this weekend.

Zoom out: Here's what Trump had to say about the other potential candidates.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) — "His name is coming up a lot for vice president!"

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) — "As a candidate he did a good job, but as a surrogate he's unbelievable."

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) — "He wasn't a supporter of mine at the very beginning... He was saying things like 'the guy's a total disaster'…any ways I got to know him a little bit... As a non politician, he's become one of the great senators."