Tim Scott doesn't rule out serving as Trump's vice president

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) did not rule out potentially becoming former President Trump's running mate should Trump secure the 2024 Republican nomination.

Driving the news: Scott, along with Ohio Senator J.D. Vance and New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, are believed to be on the short list of contenders to become Trump's pick for vice president. All three campaigned for the former president in New Hampshire over the weekend.

What he's saying: "The only thing I want is four more years of Donald Trump and a Republican majority in the Senate, majority in the House and the White House so that poor kids — who are today growing up in neighborhoods like I grew up in — have a chance for quality education," Scott said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday when asked if he wants to be Trump's running mate.

Scott said he wants kids to "look to their future and believe that America is their oyster" and that "they can have whatever they want."

"If I can help achieve that through my endorsement by being on the campaign trail in my home state of South Carolina for the next four or five weeks and then beyond — that's the goal," he said.

Asked if this meant the door was wide open, Scott said "you can take it any way you want," reiterating his goals of wanting to "make America and Americans believe in our future in a way that we do not today."

Zoom out: Scott, who is one of the most prominent Black Republicans in the country, suspended his presidential campaign this past November.

Even when Scott was still running for president, he frequently told voters that he and Trump had accomplished much together — especially the 2017 tax cuts that created tax incentives for investment in underserved communities, Axios' Sophia Cai reports.

