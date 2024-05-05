Trump's real-time reviews of 2024 VP possibles and other surrogates

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) — "He wasn't a supporter of mine at the very beginning... He was saying things like 'the guy's a total disaster'…any ways I got to know him a little bit... As a non politician, he's become one of the great senators."
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem — "Somebody that I love. She's been with me, a supporter of mine and I've been a supporter of hers for a long time. "
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) — "A very smart person. She was in upstate New York when I met her…little did we realize she would be such a big factor."
Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) — "Somebody who's created something very special politically...I like diversity. Diversité as you would say. I like diversité. [Donors] worth millions of dollars...all want a piece of Byron."