Trump's real-time reviews of 2024 VP possibles and other surrogates

President Donald Trump speaks at an-election night watch party at Mar-a-Lago on March 5, 2024.

Former President Trump speaks at an-election night watch party at Mar-a-Lago on March 5, 2024. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images.

Everyone is a winner right now as far as former President Trump is concerned, according to an audio recording obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: Trump's most prominent surrogates went to his Mar-a-Lago resort on Saturday to audition for vice president, and Trump provided some real-time reviews.

What he's saying: In the audio, Trump at a private luncheon commented on each of the following lawmakers, giving some insight into his thinking:

  • Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) — "A very smart person. She was in upstate New York when I met her…little did we realize she would be such a big factor."
  • Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) — "Somebody who's created something very special politically...I like diversity. Diversité as you would say. I like diversité. [Donors] worth millions of dollars...all want a piece of Byron."
  • Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Tex.) — "Another friend of mine... makes the best commercials…beautiful family."
  • Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) — "A man that knows more about the military. When I want to know about the military, I call him."
