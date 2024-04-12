28 mins ago - Things to Do

Weekend warrior: Your guide to fun in Utah County

Mountains in Utah County

Fall leaves in the Wasatch Back of Utah County. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

With American Airlines announcing daily flights from Provo Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth and Phoenix, we want to make sure our Texas and Arizona visitors have a good trip.

Why it matters: Provo has been hoping to expand airport services to draw more tourism to Utah County.

  • It also provides more options to travelers along the rest of the Wasatch Front — especially those collecting miles in American's loyalty program.

Let's show our friends in Dallas and Phoenix a good time! Here are our Utah County recs for out-of-towners — or for Utahns looking to play tourist:

Take a hike: The best short hikes are Stewart Falls near Sundance Mountain Resort and Silver Lake in American Fork Canyon.

Take a drive: Fall leaves should be spectacular when American flights begin Oct. 7, and the Alpine Loop offers primo peeping.

Eat up: Kim — our expert in Utah County doings and Mexican cuisine — prepared this helpful guide to the taquerias of Happy Valley.

  • Little India in American Fork is one of Yelp's top 20-rated restaurants in the nation.

Drink up: Obviously, if you're flying to Provo, Utah, you plan to PARTAY.

  • Owl Bar at Sundance is one of the best taverns in Utah. Belly up to the same 1890s wooden bar Butch Cassidy once sipped at.
  • Hit ABG's for tunes, friends, and to tell everyone back home that you got drunk in Provo, Utah.
  • Want local beer? Try Strap Tank Brewery in Lehi.

Get cultured: Roll down to Springville to visit the renowned art museum.

  • BYU has some of the finest performing arts programs in the West, so check the calendar for a good show.
