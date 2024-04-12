Weekend warrior: Your guide to fun in Utah County
With American Airlines announcing daily flights from Provo Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth and Phoenix, we want to make sure our Texas and Arizona visitors have a good trip.
Why it matters: Provo has been hoping to expand airport services to draw more tourism to Utah County.
- It also provides more options to travelers along the rest of the Wasatch Front — especially those collecting miles in American's loyalty program.
Let's show our friends in Dallas and Phoenix a good time! Here are our Utah County recs for out-of-towners — or for Utahns looking to play tourist:
Take a hike: The best short hikes are Stewart Falls near Sundance Mountain Resort and Silver Lake in American Fork Canyon.
- Mount Timpanogos is the clear winner for more ambitious climbers.
- For a wheelchair-accessible trail, try Cascade Springs.
Take a drive: Fall leaves should be spectacular when American flights begin Oct. 7, and the Alpine Loop offers primo peeping.
- Too much traffic? Nebo Loop is a good alternative.
Eat up: Kim — our expert in Utah County doings and Mexican cuisine — prepared this helpful guide to the taquerias of Happy Valley.
- Little India in American Fork is one of Yelp's top 20-rated restaurants in the nation.
- Black Sheep Cafe in Provo is a top spot for Indigenous cuisine.
Drink up: Obviously, if you're flying to Provo, Utah, you plan to PARTAY.
- Owl Bar at Sundance is one of the best taverns in Utah. Belly up to the same 1890s wooden bar Butch Cassidy once sipped at.
- Hit ABG's for tunes, friends, and to tell everyone back home that you got drunk in Provo, Utah.
- Want local beer? Try Strap Tank Brewery in Lehi.
Get cultured: Roll down to Springville to visit the renowned art museum.
- BYU has some of the finest performing arts programs in the West, so check the calendar for a good show.
