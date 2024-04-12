Weekend warrior: Your guide to fun in Utah County

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Fall leaves in the Wasatch Back of Utah County. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

With American Airlines announcing daily flights from Provo Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth and Phoenix, we want to make sure our Texas and Arizona visitors have a good trip. Why it matters: Provo has been hoping to expand airport services to draw more tourism to Utah County.

It also provides more options to travelers along the rest of the Wasatch Front — especially those collecting miles in American's loyalty program.

Let's show our friends in Dallas and Phoenix a good time! Here are our Utah County recs for out-of-towners — or for Utahns looking to play tourist:

Take a hike: The best short hikes are Stewart Falls near Sundance Mountain Resort and Silver Lake in American Fork Canyon.

Mount Timpanogos is the clear winner for more ambitious climbers.

For a wheelchair-accessible trail, try Cascade Springs.

Take a drive: Fall leaves should be spectacular when American flights begin Oct. 7, and the Alpine Loop offers primo peeping.

Too much traffic? Nebo Loop is a good alternative.

Eat up: Kim — our expert in Utah County doings and Mexican cuisine — prepared this helpful guide to the taquerias of Happy Valley.

Little India in American Fork is one of Yelp's top 20-rated restaurants in the nation.

Black Sheep Cafe in Provo is a top spot for Indigenous cuisine.

Drink up: Obviously, if you're flying to Provo, Utah, you plan to PARTAY.

Owl Bar at Sundance is one of the best taverns in Utah. Belly up to the same 1890s wooden bar Butch Cassidy once sipped at.

Hit ABG's for tunes, friends, and to tell everyone back home that you got drunk in Provo, Utah.

Want local beer? Try Strap Tank Brewery in Lehi.

Get cultured: Roll down to Springville to visit the renowned art museum.