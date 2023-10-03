Two Utah scenic drives you can't miss this fall
The last two weekends, I traveled through scenic byways in the Wasatch Mountains for some leaf-peeping.
🍁 Morgan-Parleys Scenic Byway
Details: The tree-lined drive from Parleys Canyon to Morgan weaves through forests, trails and the Mountain Dell Reservoir, with plenty of spots to pull over to take in the scenery.
- The 33-mile adventure takes just under an hour to complete.
Be smart: Before hitting the road, make a stop at Crema, a Midvale coffee shop not far from Emigration Canyon, for a fall-inspired drink.
🍂 Nebo Loop
Details: From deep red maples to yellow aspens, this drive from Payson Canyon to Nephi has it all.
- There are plenty of notable overlooks, such as Devil's Kitchen, known for its red rocks and cliffs, and Mount Nebo, the tallest mountain in the Wasatch Range at nearly 12,000 feet.
- The 35-mile road took me over an hour to drive through.
Quick tip: Joe Coffee & Espresso Bar, a treasured coffeehouse in Payson, is worth a trip for its blended mochas and variety of hot chocolates.
ICYMI: Check out Erin's guide to top fall hikes to see autumn leaves in Salt Lake County.
