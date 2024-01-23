Yelp ranks Utah's Little India restaurant among nation's top 20 places to eat

Share on email (opens in new window)

A Utah County restaurant was named one of America's best places to eat in a 2024 analysis of Yelp submissions.

Driving the news: Little India in American Fork was the nation's 19th best place to eat, according to rankings released on Tuesday.

How it works: "Yelp's data science team analyzed user submissions to determine the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions, and finalized the rankings with the expertise of our Community Managers," the crowdsourced ratings site wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

Pro tip: Little India's butter chicken has gotten a lot of strong reviews.