Sundance Film Festival announces 2025 dates

Sundance Film Festival director Eugene Hernandez changes signage at the Egyptian Theatre in Park City, Utah. Courtesy: Sundance Institute

The 2025 Sundance Film Festival is slated for Jan. 23-Feb. 2 the nonprofit behind the event announced on Tuesday. It will return to Park City and Salt Lake City. What they're saying: "While the next Sundance Film Festival is still 10 months away, we're already laying the foundation for the 2025 edition," Eugene Hernandez, the festival's director and head of public programming, said in a statement.

Flashback: This year's buzziest films, include the Grand Jury prize-winner for U.S. Dramatic Competition, "In the Summers;" the documentary "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story;" the drama "Freaky Tales;" and the Steven Soderbergh thriller "Presence."

By the numbers: The neon-thriller film, "It's What's Inside," which sold to Netflix for $17 million and Jesse Eisenberg's drama, "A Real Pain," which was acquired by Searchlight for $10 million, were among the biggest deals announced this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

State of play: In a podcast interview in January, Sundance Institute CEO Joana Vicente confirmed negotiations were coming up with Park City officials as rumors about the festival moving out of the resort town swirled, per The Hollywood Reporter.

What's next: Additional details will be announced in the coming months.

