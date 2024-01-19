A University of Utah medical student is at the center of a 2024 Sundance Film Festival short documentary.

Details: "Winding Path" follows 28-year-old Jenna Murray, who is Eastern Shoshone, and her journey through medical school as she copes with the death of her grandfather.

The 9-minute documentary recounts Murray's summers with her grandfather, who lived on the sprawling Wind River Indian Reservation.

Catch up quick: From a young age, Murray told Axios Salt Lake City, she noticed the health care disparities that existed in the reservation compared to large U.S. cities.

Those inequities were magnified in 2011 when Murray discovered it took almost an hour for an ambulance to arrive to help her grandfather, who had a heart attack.

By the time he got to the hospital, it was too late. "He really didn't have a chance," she said.

The event pushed her to pursue a career as a physician.

What they're saying: "In the city, there are hospitals and clinics everywhere," Murray said. "I don't really think I thought about the implications of that until after my grandpa's death."

The film also highlights her participation in the university's Native American Summer Research Internship (NARI) program designed for Indigenous students. There, she researched substance use and recovery science.

Context: The documentary is among 53 shorts accepted into this year's Sundance Film Festival, competing against more than 12,000 submissions.

Of note: In collaboration with the university, "Winding Path" was co-directed by Alexandra Lazarowich, who won Sundance's Short Film Special Jury Award for Directing in 2019, and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ross Kauffman. It was produced by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Robin Honan.