10 movies we loved at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The 2024 Sundance Film Festival wrapped up last Sunday.

Details: Many of the films are expected to be released in theaters or through a streamer later this year.

Here are 10 films we loved that you should keep an eye out for:

Courtesy: Sundance Institute

Details: After a family of four moves into a 100-year-old home, they soon figure out they aren't the only occupants.

The intrigue: The Steven Soderbergh thriller — starring Lucy Lui, Chris Sullivan and Julia Fox — flips the traditional approach to a haunted house movie on its head by telling the story from the ghost's perspective.

Of note: The film's worldwide rights were sold to film production and distribution company Neon for an undisclosed sum, Variety reports.

Courtesy: Sundance Institute

Details: Jesse Eisenberg directs and stars in this comedy-drama about two cousins (one played by Kieran Culkin) who explore their Jewish ancestry after their grandmother's death.

Of note: The buzzy film sold to Searchlight for $10 million, per Deadline.

Courtesy: Sundance Institute

Details: The documentary recounts the star-studded recording session of the 1985 charity single "We Are the World," which brought together the era's most iconic pop artists including Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, Cyndi Lauper and more.

Where to watch: The film is now available on Netflix.

Courtesy: Sundance Institute

Details: The documentary follows journalist Shiori Ito's harrowing pursuit of justice and accountability after she was sexually assaulted by a powerful media figure. Her case has been credited for symbolizing Japan's #MeToo movement.

Courtesy: Sundance Institute

Details: R&B legend Luther Vandross is the focal point of this documentary, produced by Jamie Foxx and Colin Firth. The film highlights his storied career and personal struggles fueled by racism and intense media scrutiny.

"Love Me"

Courtesy: Sundance Institute

Details: A buoy and a satellite fall in love in this post-apocalyptic, romance starring Kristin Stewart and Steven Yeun.

The intrigue: The movie won the 2024 Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize at the festival.

"It's What's Inside"

Courtesy: Sundance Institute

Details: Chaos ensues at a pre-wedding party among college friends after the black sheep of the group brings a mysterious suitcase to liven up the festivities.

Between the lines: The neo-noir thriller is reminiscent of the 2022 horror comedy "Bodies Bodies Bodies."

What's next: You'll be able to watch it on Netflix after the streaming giant bought the rights for $17 million, Variety reports.

Courtesy: Sundance Institute

Details: Narrated through her own words and paintings, the documentary recounts the life of Mexican surrealist painter Frida Kahlo.

Much of the content of the film was taken from Frida's diary entries, letters, newspaper clippings and other archives.

What they're saying: Director Carla Gutierrez's "vision from the very beginning was that Frida would tell her own story. We really just leaned into what the text of her diaries said," the film's supervising editor David Teague said at a screening on Sunday.

What's next: It will be available on Amazon Prime starting March 15, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Courtesy: Sundance Institute

Details: The tear-jerking documentary follows the life of actor and disability rights activist Christopher Reeve and the aftermath of his 1995 horse riding accident that left him paralyzed below the shoulders.

Reeve's surviving children — Will, Alexandra and Matthew — take the audience through vivid recollections of their father.

Courtesy: Sundance Institute

The lives of an NBA player, anarchist punks, a debt collector and a female rap duo collide in this four-part thriller comedy set in 1980s-era Oakland, California.

The intrigue: The film pays homage to director Quentin Tarantino's films — think "Pulp Fiction" and "Kill Bill."