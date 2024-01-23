I spent my weekend theater-hopping to take in independent movies at the Sundance Film Festival.

Here's what's stood out to me during the first half of the local event:

Details: Chaos ensues at a pre-wedding party among college friends after the black sheep of the group brings a mysterious suitcase to liven up the festivities.

Between the lines: The neo-noir thriller is reminiscent of the 2022 horror comedy "Bodies Bodies Bodies."

What's next: You'll be able to watch it on Netflix after the streaming giant bought the rights for $17 million, Variety reports.

Courtesy: Sundance Institute

Details: Narrated through her own words and paintings, the documentary recounts the life of Mexican surrealist painter Frida Kahlo.

Much of the content of the film was taken from Frida's diary entries, letters, newspaper clippings and other archives.

What they're saying: Director Carla Gutierrez's "vision from the very beginning was that Frida would tell her own story. We really just leaned into what the text of her diaries said," the film's supervising editor David Teague said at a screening on Sunday.

What's next: It will be available on Amazon Prime starting March 15, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Courtesy: Sundance Institute

The tear-jerking documentary follows the life of actor and disability rights activist Christopher Reeve and the aftermath of his 1995 horse riding accident that left him paralyzed below the shoulders.

Reeve's surviving children — Will, Alexandra and Matthew — take the audience through vivid recollections of their father.

What they're saying: "We want this story to be real and raw and unflinching because we want this to be the definitive story. We don't want it to be our version," Will Reeve said last Friday after the film's premiere in Salt Lake City.

Courtesy: Sundance Institute

The lives of an NBA player, anarchist punks, a debt collector and a female rap duo collide in this four-part thriller comedy set in 1980s-era Oakland, California.

The intrigue: The film pays homage to director Quentin Tarantino's films — think "Pulp Fiction" and "Kill Bill."