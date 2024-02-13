The owner of Alterra Mountain Co., which operates Deer Valley and Solitude, just raised $3 billion in investments, which could mean more resort construction and property acquisitions.

Why it matters: The fundraising success shows the ski industry is seen as financially viable despite its vulnerability to climate change.

Driving the news: KSL Partners, the $21 billion private equity firm that is Alterra's majority owner, recently announced that it completed a $3 billion continuation fund for the resort operator, whose properties also include Palisades at Tahoe, Steamboat in Colorado and Sugarbush in Vermont.

Of note: KSL Partners is unrelated to the Salt Lake TV station.

Between the lines: Continuation funds let PE firms maintain a portfolio company investment for a longer period than it normally would, while giving limited partners the opportunity to either reinvest or exit.

In this case, KSL also brought in new investors.

Proceeds will be used to continue building out existing properties, including hotels and villages, plus possible property acquisitions, reported Axios Pro Rata's Dan Primack.

The big picture: KSL cofounder Eric Resnick says Alterra has managed to offset rising temperatures with advanced snowmaking technologies and the introduction of the multisite, season-long Ikon Pass.

The pass provides access to several Utah resorts.

What they're saying: "We're now able to make snow using less water, and at higher temperatures, and are able to move snow much more easily than we used to," Resnick said.

The intrigue: Most ski resorts now are effectively large luxury real estate markets, which tend to bring long investment timelines, writes Alan Neuhauser, author of Axios Pro: Climate Deals.

Many resorts also hold water rights — an increasingly valuable asset.

Context: While climate change may threaten skiing in the long run, the sport has exploded since the COVID-19 pandemic, data from the National Ski Area Association show.

Of note: Companies like Alterra have benefited from the closures of smaller, family-run ski resorts that can't afford expensive snowmaking equipment — although Resnick notes that those declines have slowed or even stopped.

Alterra recently announced plans to acquire Arapahoe Basin, Colorado's longtime holdout as an independent resort.

The bottom line: Private equity firms don't generally raise continuation funds for companies they expect to peter out soon.