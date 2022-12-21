Alterra Mountain Company's majority owner, private equity firm KSL Capital Partners, doesn't plan to exit the resort company anytime soon, a source tells Axios.

Why it matters: KSL is nearing the six-year mark in holding Alterra — unusually long for a private equity investment. KSL seems to have its sights set on a decade or longer.

State of play: Speculation has swirled for years over how soon KSL could exit Alterra, one of the largest ski resort operators in the country.

Yes, but: KSL has held certain investments for longer than the industry norm.

It held golf resort operator ClubCorp for about 11 years.

This summer it merged Ross Aviation and Atlantic Aviation, and through a continuation vehicle extended its anticipated investment by seven to 10 years.

Be smart: Resorts arguably lend themselves to longer-term investments. The business model depends on continual brick-and-mortar upgrades in lodging, retail, transportation and entertainment spaces, all of which take time.