Private equity plays the long game with Alterra Mountain Company

Alan Neuhauser
Illustration of an open road made of a hundred dollar bill.

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Alterra Mountain Company's majority owner, private equity firm KSL Capital Partners, doesn't plan to exit the resort company anytime soon, a source tells Axios.

Why it matters: KSL is nearing the six-year mark in holding Alterra — unusually long for a private equity investment. KSL seems to have its sights set on a decade or longer.

State of play: Speculation has swirled for years over how soon KSL could exit Alterra, one of the largest ski resort operators in the country.

Yes, but: KSL has held certain investments for longer than the industry norm.

Be smart: Resorts arguably lend themselves to longer-term investments. The business model depends on continual brick-and-mortar upgrades in lodging, retail, transportation and entertainment spaces, all of which take time.

  • They're also intertwined with real estate development, which brings longer investment timelines.
  • Plus, many ski resorts hold lucrative water rights — an increasingly valuable commodity.
