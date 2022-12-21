Private equity plays the long game with Alterra Mountain Company
Alterra Mountain Company's majority owner, private equity firm KSL Capital Partners, doesn't plan to exit the resort company anytime soon, a source tells Axios.
Why it matters: KSL is nearing the six-year mark in holding Alterra — unusually long for a private equity investment. KSL seems to have its sights set on a decade or longer.
State of play: Speculation has swirled for years over how soon KSL could exit Alterra, one of the largest ski resort operators in the country.
Yes, but: KSL has held certain investments for longer than the industry norm.
- It held golf resort operator ClubCorp for about 11 years.
- This summer it merged Ross Aviation and Atlantic Aviation, and through a continuation vehicle extended its anticipated investment by seven to 10 years.
Be smart: Resorts arguably lend themselves to longer-term investments. The business model depends on continual brick-and-mortar upgrades in lodging, retail, transportation and entertainment spaces, all of which take time.
- They're also intertwined with real estate development, which brings longer investment timelines.
- Plus, many ski resorts hold lucrative water rights — an increasingly valuable commodity.