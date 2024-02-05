Skiers and snowboarders at Arapahoe Basin in Dillon, Colorado, on Nov. 22, 2023. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Alterra Mountain, the Denver-based company behind the Ikon ski pass, announced Monday its plans to purchase Arapahoe Basin from parent company Dream Unlimited.

Why it matters: The deal puts Arapahoe, the fiercely independent ski area, which years ago scorned Vail Resorts and its Epic Pass, under the umbrella of one of the largest resort operators in the world.

Details: Terms of the agreement were not disclosed but more details are expected to be released once the transaction closes later in 2024.

The acquisition will include new capital improvement plans, including expanded parking and snowmaking, the company said in a statement.

Be smart: No changes to this year's pass access are expected "at this time," according to Alterra officials.

Of note: Alan Henceroth, A-Basin's chief operating officer, will continue to lead the resort and oversee daily operations. He has been with the mountain resort for over three decades.

What they're saying: "We have worked with Alterra Mountain Company since 2019 when we joined the Ikon Pass community, and we have every faith that Alterra is committed to helping us maintain A-Basin's authenticity," Henceroth said in a statement.

The big picture: With the latest addition, Alterra's fingerprint stretches 18 year-round mountain destinations across the continent.

What we're watching: Whether Alterra's acquisition will alter A-Basin's contrarian status as a no-frills, no-village resort.