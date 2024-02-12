Old News: Winter Olympics vs. porn battle in Utah

Share on email (opens in new window)

It was 22 years ago this week that Utahns learned they'd have to wait a while to peep some T&A on PBS.

This is Old News, where we transmit truths from Utah's past.

What happened: In February 2002, PBS Frontline had just released an episode with a lot of buzz.

"American Porn" covered the millions of dollars flowing through the adult entertainment industry, and the Bush administration's efforts to prosecute obscenity.

It was scheduled to air just as 750,000 people were rolling into Utah for the Olympics.

The intrigue: PBS promoted the episode with "more warnings than over-the-counter drug labels," the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.

"Even with censoring, you still have to wade through sex acts so out there that even Larry Flynt thinks they're bad for business," wrote the Chicago Sun-Times.

Reality check: The excitement amounted to some foul language and distant shots of nudity, Variety disclosed.

PBS released two versions, one more explicit than the other.

Yes, but: Even the "clean" cut was wrong for the Olympic crowds, Salt Lake's PBS station, KUED, determined.

"We thought we could do better with a local flavor this month," station manager Larry Smith told The Salt Lake Tribune.

The bottom line: The station instead "decided to load the schedule with documentaries on Utah history" and air the porn report a month after it was released, according to The Tribune.

Smith said programming managers thought they could achieve higher ratings in February with shows "discussing Brigham Young, Park City and polygamy."

What we're watching: Maybe if Frontline does something racy in February 2034, Salt Lake's Olympic audiences will finally get to see "American Porn," this time as historical programming!