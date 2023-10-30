Headline from The Salt Lake Herald-Republican, Nov. 1, 1907

We at Axios love pranks, and it's hard to outdo the Halloween mischief of the early 1900s.

But the tricks frequently got destructive.

Our favorites: In 1912, pranksters in Ogden somehow moved two of the blacksmith's wagons to the roof of his shop and perched a police detective's chair on top of a pole. Someone also moved an entire chicken coop to another person's yard.

The next year, students at the U., loaded and fired a Civil War cannon that was in a machine shop on campus. The blast reverberations shattered 15 windows and could be heard around the East Bench.

The many accounts of overturned outhouses also gave us a chuckle.

Yes, but: Some of these pranks were really dangerous.

