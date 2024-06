Share on email (opens in new window)

Celeste Maloy, previously a staffer for former Rep. Chris Stewart, has won her boss' old seat in Congress. Driving the news: The Associated Press called the race for Maloy, a Republican, about 40 minutes after polls closed in Tuesday's special election for Stewart's recently vacated seat.

She defeated Democrat Kathleen Riebe, a Utah state senator from Cottonwood Heights.

The intrigue: Maloy beat a vocal Trump critic to win September's Republican primary, and in a recent interview with the Salt Lake Tribune described the impeachment proceedings against former President Trump as "political grandstanding."

Yes, but: In the days after the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Maloy criticized the Trump supporters who participated, the Tribune reported last week.

Catch up quick: Stewart in May announced his plan to resign due to his wife's health.

After Stewart left office on Sept. 15, the launch of his new Washington, D.C.-based lobbying firm, Skyline Capitol, was announced by a partnering firm operated by fellow Utahn and former Trump adviser Robert O'Brien.

Stewart also took over leadership of the Utah Aerospace and Defense Association, a trade group that O'Brien previously helmed.

Editor's note: This is a breaking story. Check back for more details.