Chris Stewart launches new lobbying firm days after leaving Congress

Erin Alberty
Former Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, sits at a Congressional hearing in February. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Former Republican Utah Rep. Chris Stewart has launched a D.C.-based lobbying firm.

Driving the news: Days after Stewart's early departure from office last week, news of the venture became known when national consulting agency American Global Strategies announced a partnership with the new firm, Skyline Capitol on Tuesday.

  • Stewart founded Skyline with his former chief of staff Clay White.

Flashback: Stewart said he was retiring from Congress due to his wife's health.

Details: Delaware business records show Stewart incorporated the firm less than a month after he announced his resignation, the Salt Lake Tribune reported Tuesday.

  • Ethics rules forbid Stewart from contacting his former colleagues in Congress for a year, but he may advise clients on how to lobby them and work directly with the Biden administration.

Of note: American Global Strategies was co-founded by Utahn Robert O'Brien, a former Trump national security advisor who was considered a prospective candidate for Mitt Romney's soon-to-be-vacated Senate seat.

What's next: Stewart's reliably-Republican 2nd district seat will remain empty until January when the winner of November's special election takes office.

