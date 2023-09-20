Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Former Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, sits at a Congressional hearing in February. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Former Republican Utah Rep. Chris Stewart has launched a D.C.-based lobbying firm.

Driving the news: Days after Stewart's early departure from office last week, news of the venture became known when national consulting agency American Global Strategies announced a partnership with the new firm, Skyline Capitol on Tuesday.

Stewart founded Skyline with his former chief of staff Clay White.

Flashback: Stewart said he was retiring from Congress due to his wife's health.

Details: Delaware business records show Stewart incorporated the firm less than a month after he announced his resignation, the Salt Lake Tribune reported Tuesday.

Ethics rules forbid Stewart from contacting his former colleagues in Congress for a year, but he may advise clients on how to lobby them and work directly with the Biden administration.

Of note: American Global Strategies was co-founded by Utahn Robert O'Brien, a former Trump national security advisor who was considered a prospective candidate for Mitt Romney's soon-to-be-vacated Senate seat.

O'Brien told radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday that he would not run after all.

What's next: Stewart's reliably-Republican 2nd district seat will remain empty until January when the winner of November's special election takes office.