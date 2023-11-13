How to host an HGTV-worthy holiday gathering in Salt Lake City

'Tis the season for more people to crowd into your home. What they're saying: Urban Hill executive chef Nick Zocco has a simple — but often overlooked — piece of advice for hosts throwing a holiday party: Enjoy it.

"As long as you have all your ducks in a row from the food to the drink, just enjoy your party," he said. "The party is much more fun when the host is having fun."

Jen Castle and Blake Spalding, co-owners of Hell's Backbone Grill & Farm in Boulder, suggest preparing a batch of cocktails before guests arrive.

Salt Lake City restaurateur Ryan Lowder recommends splurging on quality appetizers.

Why it matters: Planning is key to avoid added stress around the holidays. So we asked HGTV's Jasmine Roth about her holiday hacks and ideas for being a host extraordinaire, Axios' Brianna Crane writes.

Here's what she says:

🛏 Be a guest in your own home. If you have a guest room, stay in it for a night before everyone arrives. You might realize you need a phone charger, hooks for towels or a warmer blanket.

📱 Include guests in the plans. Fire up the group chat sooner than later to coordinate schedules. Closer to the event, share menu ideas and make a grocery list. Guests can add snack requests, or volunteer to take charge of one meal if they're staying an extended period of time.

🌲Decorate with foliage. You can forage branches from your yard and lay them across the table for a trendy, fuss-free tablescape. Add cloth napkins and taper candles to elevate things a touch.

⏲ Cook ahead. Pick menu items like make-ahead taquitos or a hearty soup that can easily be warmed in the oven or thrown on the grill. Pre-make a signature cocktail and an easy appetizer that you can set out right before guests arrive.

🖍 Have a kids' activity. You can set up a coloring station at the kids' table, or hand each little one a goody bag. Parents will be relieved, and the kids will be entertained.

🥡 Make to-go boxes. Get some themed Tupperware and pack leftovers for guests to take home.