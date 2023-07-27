The Daily in Salt Lake City now offers table service

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Daily has expanded from a cafe to a full-service restaurant, introducing new plates and cocktails.

Details: Patrons at the eatery, adjacent to Goldman Sachs in downtown Salt Lake City, can order classic American dishes like a BLT, a smoked cheddar and mushroom omelet or buttermilk pancakes with berries.

Dishes range from $8 to $16.

The boozy side of the menu features a selection of beers, wine and cocktails, such as palomas, mimosas and bloody marys.

Customers can still grab to-go items and order at the cafe counter.

The big picture: Salt Lake City's downtown activity has outperformed the rest of the nation, as other city centers struggle amid declining foot traffic and the rise of remote work.

The Daily’s general manager Esme Salcedo said she hopes the changes attract more customers beyond the 9-to-5 work crowd.

The Daily's aperol spritz. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

👋🏽 Kim here!

What I ordered: I tried their tasty chicken sandwich on a toasted ciabatta bun served with crispy potatoes ($16), as well as an Aperol spritz ($10).

Review: The sandwich, stuffed with bacon, avocado, greens, tomatoes and herb aioli, was delicious and lightweight. The wine-based cocktail was refreshing and zesty.

Hours: The eatery is open Monday through Friday. The cafe operates from 7am–3pm and the restaurant from 9am–3pm.

The Daily plans to open this Saturday and Sunday as the business looks into extending service on the weekends, per Salcedo.

Of note: The Daily is operated by the Copper Onion Hospitality Group.