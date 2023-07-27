27 mins ago - Food and Drink

The Daily in Salt Lake City now offers table service

Kim Bojórquez

The Daily's chicken sandwich. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

The Daily has expanded from a cafe to a full-service restaurant, introducing new plates and cocktails.

Details: Patrons at the eatery, adjacent to Goldman Sachs in downtown Salt Lake City, can order classic American dishes like a BLT, a smoked cheddar and mushroom omelet or buttermilk pancakes with berries.

  • Dishes range from $8 to $16.
  • The boozy side of the menu features a selection of beers, wine and cocktails, such as palomas, mimosas and bloody marys.
  • Customers can still grab to-go items and order at the cafe counter.

The big picture: Salt Lake City's downtown activity has outperformed the rest of the nation, as other city centers struggle amid declining foot traffic and the rise of remote work.

  • The Daily’s general manager Esme Salcedo said she hopes the changes attract more customers beyond the 9-to-5 work crowd.
The Daily's aperol spritz. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios
👋🏽 Kim here!

What I ordered: I tried their tasty chicken sandwich on a toasted ciabatta bun served with crispy potatoes ($16), as well as an Aperol spritz ($10).

  • Review: The sandwich, stuffed with bacon, avocado, greens, tomatoes and herb aioli, was delicious and lightweight. The wine-based cocktail was refreshing and zesty.

Hours: The eatery is open Monday through Friday. The cafe operates from 7am–3pm and the restaurant from 9am–3pm.

  • The Daily plans to open this Saturday and Sunday as the business looks into extending service on the weekends, per Salcedo.

Of note: The Daily is operated by the Copper Onion Hospitality Group.

  • The restaurant group was founded by restaurateur Ryan Lowder and includes Copper Onion and Copper Common.
