2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Southern Utah food truck makes Yelp's list of top taco spots

Kim Bojórquez
Illustration of a taco wearing a party hat and blowing a party horn.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

A food truck in southern Utah has rolled its way to Yelp's annual list of top 100 best taco spots in the U.S.

Details: You can find Magnolia's Street Food, an aqua Chevy Bluebird bus, stationed at Anasazi State Park Museum in Boulder, Utah.

  • The fusion eatery, the only Utah taco joint recognized this year, was ranked No. 63.
  • It serves kimchi tacos, breakfast burritos and aguas frescas.

Methodology: Yelp compiled the list, in part, by analyzing restaurant reviews.

Flashback: Tacos La Pasadita in Green River and Tacos Los Panchos in Fillmore made last year's ranking, coming in 38th and 43rd, respectively.

ICYMI: Salt Lake City ranked the No. 11 best taco city in the U.S.

