Southern Utah food truck makes Yelp's list of top taco spots
A food truck in southern Utah has rolled its way to Yelp's annual list of top 100 best taco spots in the U.S.
Details: You can find Magnolia's Street Food, an aqua Chevy Bluebird bus, stationed at Anasazi State Park Museum in Boulder, Utah.
- The fusion eatery, the only Utah taco joint recognized this year, was ranked No. 63.
- It serves kimchi tacos, breakfast burritos and aguas frescas.
Methodology: Yelp compiled the list, in part, by analyzing restaurant reviews.
Flashback: Tacos La Pasadita in Green River and Tacos Los Panchos in Fillmore made last year's ranking, coming in 38th and 43rd, respectively.
ICYMI: Salt Lake City ranked the No. 11 best taco city in the U.S.
