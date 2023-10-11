Share on email (opens in new window)

A food truck in southern Utah has rolled its way to Yelp's annual list of top 100 best taco spots in the U.S.

Details: You can find Magnolia's Street Food, an aqua Chevy Bluebird bus, stationed at Anasazi State Park Museum in Boulder, Utah.

The fusion eatery, the only Utah taco joint recognized this year, was ranked No. 63.

It serves kimchi tacos, breakfast burritos and aguas frescas.

Methodology: Yelp compiled the list, in part, by analyzing restaurant reviews.

Flashback: Tacos La Pasadita in Green River and Tacos Los Panchos in Fillmore made last year's ranking, coming in 38th and 43rd, respectively.

ICYMI: Salt Lake City ranked the No. 11 best taco city in the U.S.