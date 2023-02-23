Tacos Don Rafa, of Sears-parking-lot fame, is opening its doors this week in Millcreek.

Driving the news: The popular taco cart has moved into a permanent location at 3804 S. Highland Dr.

The grand opening comes just in time for lunch Friday, with a ribbon-cutting at 11:55am.

Why it matters: Tacos Don Rafa has been a Salt Lake institution since it launched its cart 25 years ago this month at 800 S. State St., near the former Sears building.

The Millcreek location is its first dine-in site.

Flashback: When the meat hit the griddle on Feb. 14, 1998, the State Street cart was breaking ground as the first taco stand in Utah, owner Jesús Rosas told Axios.

It helped popularize Mexican street food across Salt Lake, where vendors are now so ubiquitous you're never far from fresh pico.

Catch up quick: The cart's State Street spot was uncertain last year, when Intermountain Health demolished the former Sears building to make way for a new hospital.

It's unclear whether the site plan will preserve the parking lot corner Rosas rents for his cart, tables and customer parking — but he said he has a "good relationship" with Intermountain and expects to stay put for "another 25 years."

Meanwhile, Tacos Don Rafa added a Bountiful cart in October, with a patio and seating at 2301 S. Main.

The latest: The Millcreek restaurant is "open and ready," Rosas said, with the Millcreek Business Council planning to join Friday's festivities.

Kim's thought bubble: When I first started bar crawling in Salt Lake City in 2014, my friends and I would end the night eating this spot's delightfully greasy asada tacos.