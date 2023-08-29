43 mins ago - News

Salt Lake City ranked the No. 11 best taco city in the U.S.

Kim Bojórquez

Tacos from left to right are al pastor or marinated pork, lengua, barbacoa or lamb, and cueritos or pig skin. Photo: Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Salt Lake City came in as the 11th best taco city in the nation, per real estate data company Clever's 2023 list that ranked 50 U.S. cities.

  • Austin, Texas was named No. 1, while Cleveland, Ohio ranked dead last.

Methodology: To compile the list, Clever analyzed multiple factors, including the number of taco restaurants in the city per 100,000 residents and per square mile, Yelp ratings and Google Trends.

By the numbers: In Salt Lake City, there are nearly 3 taco joints per 100,000 residents, according to the report.

  • About 2.6% of all Salt Lake City eateries are taco spots.
  • The average Yelp rating of a taco spot in the city is 4.27.
  • There are .018 taco restaurants per square mile.

💭 Kim's thought bubble: I only want to live in a city that makes the top 15 on this list.

Flashback: Last year, we did a roundup of our favorite tacos in Utah County.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more