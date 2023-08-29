Salt Lake City ranked the No. 11 best taco city in the U.S.

Share on email (opens in new window)

Tacos from left to right are al pastor or marinated pork, lengua, barbacoa or lamb, and cueritos or pig skin. Photo: Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Salt Lake City came in as the 11th best taco city in the nation, per real estate data company Clever's 2023 list that ranked 50 U.S. cities.

Austin, Texas was named No. 1, while Cleveland, Ohio ranked dead last.

Methodology: To compile the list, Clever analyzed multiple factors, including the number of taco restaurants in the city per 100,000 residents and per square mile, Yelp ratings and Google Trends.

By the numbers: In Salt Lake City, there are nearly 3 taco joints per 100,000 residents, according to the report.

About 2.6% of all Salt Lake City eateries are taco spots.

The average Yelp rating of a taco spot in the city is 4.27.

There are .018 taco restaurants per square mile.

💭 Kim's thought bubble: I only want to live in a city that makes the top 15 on this list.

Flashback: Last year, we did a roundup of our favorite tacos in Utah County.