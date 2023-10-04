Share on email (opens in new window)

A pumpkin man tops the entry to Nightmare on 13th in Salt Lake City. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

You've seen Utah's haunted houses on billboards. You've heard they're ranked among the nation's best. So how do you choose where to go?

I've been to the three biggies in Salt Lake. Here's what you need to know:

A demon perches on a swampy ledge at Nightmare on 13th. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

The classic Salt Lake City haunt has earned rave reviews for decades, and it keeps growing.

How it's different: The sets are stunning and huge, including a mine with a waterfall, an ancient tomb with a suspension bridge, an ice cave, a swamp and elaborate animatronics.

This year, a second, smaller attraction opened on site: a haunted hospital with a dark maze of sensory effects, called Institute of Terror.

Scariness: Medium-high for the main haunted house and high for the Institute.

The haunted house also opens without scary effects for an hour each Saturday afternoon.

Beware: You'll want to take in every detail — but if the people behind you catch up, it could spoil their scares.

Pay attention to the actors. Speed up if they chase you or warn you to flee.

Wading into the swamp at Castle of Chaos. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

This Midvale haunt is renowned for its escalating "levels of fear" and all-night terror experiences during the off-season.

How it's different: The actors are next-level — and there are tons of them.

They're trained for a range of guest interactions, from soothing kids to simulating a kidnapping.

If you want the absolute bejeezus scared out of you, this is the place.

Scariness: Medium-high to wet your pants.

The level 1 "Monsters Be Gone" ticket includes a glow wand you can wave at actors and make them cower in fear of you.

Meanwhile, the level 4 and 5 tickets get you chased, grabbed, blindfolded and/or carried away from your group and tossed in a crate.

Beware: Early in the haunt is a feature that requires crawling. Claustrophobes should lead the group — or ask an actor if you need to sidestep it for mobility reasons or panic.

An evil grin at Fear Factory. Photo: Erin Alberty/Ax

The century-old factory at 666 W. 800 South is Halloween's rising star.

How it's different: Few haunts in the country can match this one for immersion, from curb to exit.

The industrial hellscape feels like a true adventure and paranormal explorers regularly visit in search of ghosts.

Scariness: High. It's recommended for ages 12 or older, and the actors may stalk you — but no touching.

Beware: Build in an extra 20–30 minutes to get there and park — especially if you're coming from the east, where trains may block your path.

Onsite parking is limited, but you can park at the Gateway, and take the free Zombie Bus.

Be smart

Brace for jump scares, dense fog, near-total darkness and inflatable "squeeze" passages in all three haunts.

There also are outdoor components, so dress for the weather.

VIP tickets mean shorter queues. They weren't necessary in late September, but the haunts get busier as Halloween approaches.

My kid had a ball at age 10, but she'd have been too scared any earlier. Happy young'uns visit all of them — but first envision the walk of shame with a sobbing child. (Sorry, Kuwahara Thriller Park staff of 2019.)

Call beforehand to learn about any mobility accommodations.

What we're watching: I haven't been to Asylum 49 in Tooele, but it's also ranked among the best.