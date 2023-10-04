1 hour ago - News

Your guide to Salt Lake's big three haunted houses

Erin Alberty
A pumpkin man tops the entry to Nightmare on 13th in Salt Lake City. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

You've seen Utah's haunted houses on billboards. You've heard they're ranked among the nation's best. So how do you choose where to go?

  • I've been to the three biggies in Salt Lake. Here's what you need to know:

Nightmare on 13th

A demon perches on a swampy ledge at Nightmare on 13th. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

The classic Salt Lake City haunt has earned rave reviews for decades, and it keeps growing.

How it's different: The sets are stunning and huge, including a mine with a waterfall, an ancient tomb with a suspension bridge, an ice cave, a swamp and elaborate animatronics.

  • This year, a second, smaller attraction opened on site: a haunted hospital with a dark maze of sensory effects, called Institute of Terror.

Scariness: Medium-high for the main haunted house and high for the Institute.

Beware: You'll want to take in every detail — but if the people behind you catch up, it could spoil their scares.

  • Pay attention to the actors. Speed up if they chase you or warn you to flee.

Castle of Chaos

A green laser shines over fog to make a layer of light that resembles a swamp around a wrought iron fence.
Wading into the swamp at Castle of Chaos. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

This Midvale haunt is renowned for its escalating "levels of fear" and all-night terror experiences during the off-season.

How it's different: The actors are next-level — and there are tons of them.

  • They're trained for a range of guest interactions, from soothing kids to simulating a kidnapping.
  • If you want the absolute bejeezus scared out of you, this is the place.

Scariness: Medium-high to wet your pants.

  • The level 1 "Monsters Be Gone" ticket includes a glow wand you can wave at actors and make them cower in fear of you.
  • Meanwhile, the level 4 and 5 tickets get you chased, grabbed, blindfolded and/or carried away from your group and tossed in a crate.

Beware: Early in the haunt is a feature that requires crawling. Claustrophobes should lead the group — or ask an actor if you need to sidestep it for mobility reasons or panic.

Fear Factory

A man costumed as a scientist flashes an evil grin in a factory room with blue and orange lights and fog.
An evil grin at Fear Factory. Photo: Erin Alberty/Ax

The century-old factory at 666 W. 800 South is Halloween's rising star.

How it's different: Few haunts in the country can match this one for immersion, from curb to exit.

Scariness: High. It's recommended for ages 12 or older, and the actors may stalk you — but no touching.

Beware: Build in an extra 20–30 minutes to get there and park — especially if you're coming from the east, where trains may block your path.

  • Onsite parking is limited, but you can park at the Gateway, and take the free Zombie Bus.

Be smart

Brace for jump scares, dense fog, near-total darkness and inflatable "squeeze" passages in all three haunts.

  • There also are outdoor components, so dress for the weather.
  • VIP tickets mean shorter queues. They weren't necessary in late September, but the haunts get busier as Halloween approaches.
  • My kid had a ball at age 10, but she'd have been too scared any earlier. Happy young'uns visit all of them — but first envision the walk of shame with a sobbing child. (Sorry, Kuwahara Thriller Park staff of 2019.)
  • Call beforehand to learn about any mobility accommodations.

What we're watching: I haven't been to Asylum 49 in Tooele, but it's also ranked among the best.

