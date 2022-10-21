Three Utah pumpkin patches to visit before Halloween

Dancers take the stage at Kuwahara’s Pumpkin Patch. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Last October my farm-raised, Midwestern parents came out to visit, so I said "Let's all go to the pumpkin patch!"

What we found: A Harry Potter-ish village with actors, a terrifyingly elaborate haunted barn, and performers break-dancing under strobe lights.

"When you said we were going to a pumpkin patch, uh … this wasn't what I expected," my Ohio father said.

Pumpkin patches are high entertainment in Utah, with games, rides and gourmet coffee.

Here are three I like.

This was where I took my parents, and we were so dazzled that we forgot to buy pumpkins.

This year they've added a fairytale kingdom to the village, a haunted house, and two themed corn mazes.

Activities include bounce houses, cornhole and "zombie paintball."

Tickets: $20.90 Monday–Thursday, $27.20 Friday–Sunday.

It's $14.65 for just the haunted house and $5 for just the pumpkin patch.

Location: 12153 S. 700 West, Draper

This Davis County farm has grown since I took my daughter as a toddler years ago!

There's a 16-acre corn maze by day, a haunted corn maze at night (recommended for ages 12+), and live music on weekends.

The courtyard has giant slides, obstacles to climb and farm-themed games.

Tickets: $14 for adults and $11 for kids for the corn maze and courtyard.

It's $30 for all ages for the corn maze, courtyard and the Nightmare Acres haunted maze.

Location: 2075 S. 4000 West, Syracuse

A Salt Lake City classic and a favorite for school and daycare trips, Cross E has an exhaustive list of games and activities.

This one is less focused on frights but big on physical fun, with zip lines, mega slides, a climbing wall and more.

There's a corn maze, hay bale maze and lots of live animals to visit.

Tickets: $18.95 for adults, $12.95 for kids 11 and younger, Friday-Saturday.

Weekday prices are $15.95 for adults and $10.95 for kids.

Prices drop for reservations after 7pm.

Location: 3500 North 2200 West, Salt Lake City