Salt Lake City Council Member Alejandro Puy pretends to grill steaks in front of a stalled freight train. Photo courtesy: Salt Lake City

A Salt Lake City Council member launched a campaign today to raise awareness around an issue that's frustrated West-siders for decades: stalled freight trains.

What's happening: Alejandro Puy, who represents the neighborhoods of Glendale, Poplar Grove and portions of Fairpark, told Axios it's a "crippling" issue that disproportionately disrupts the daily lives of people living on the west side.

Throughout the campaign, which does not currently have an end date, Puy hopes to collect hundreds of stories from residents and visitors about their experiences with halted trains.

He plans to send the input to Union Pacific, state and federal officials.

Why it matters: Puy said he's heard stories of residents missing job interviews or taking their children to school late due to stopped trains, which can last anywhere from a few minutes to more than an hour.

The big picture: As rail companies look to cut costs and improve efficiency, trains are growing longer, with some extending up to three miles, the Washington Post reports.

In rural communities nationwide, stalled trains are a matter of life and death, preventing first responders from getting to people in emergency situations.

In cities like Hammond, Indiana, children have been documented climbing or crawling over trains to get to school on time.

Zoom in: A halted train obstructed an intersection last Thursday near the Union Event Center in Salt Lake City following a Reneé Rapp concert.

Axios Salt Lake City witnessed a crowd of about 10 concertgoers waiting to cross the street to get their cars parked on the other side.

After several minutes, two people hopped over the train cars, and the rest followed, despite the risk that the train could start moving at any moment.

"Once a train starts to move, it doesn't move softly. You could be knocked out of the train very quickly and hurt yourself," Puy said.

Details: While the concerns are serious, Puy is taking a humorous approach to bring attention to the issue.

He released photos as part of the campaign in front of a halted train pretending to enjoy a picnic, grilling steaks in the 45 minutes it took for the train to move.

State of play: Citywide, infrastructure projects designed to reduce the impact of stopped trains are ongoing.