300 North Bridge under construction in Salt Lake City on March 13. Photo: Courtesy of Utah Transit Authority

After almost two years of construction, the $8.5-million pedestrian bridge on 300 North in Salt Lake City won't be ready this summer due to equipment delays.

The latest: Work on the project adjacent to the North Temple FrontRunner Station is anticipated to be completed by late September, with a grand opening set in October, UTA spokesperson Carl Arky told Axios via email.

What they're saying: "UTA had been hoping to complete work on the 300 North bridge in July, but it's taking a bit longer to receive the massive elevators that have been ordered for that project," Arky said.

Why it matters: The long-awaited bridge will provide a safe thoroughfare for students walking to and from West High School. Most Salt Lake City students return to class from summer break Tuesday.

Freight trains moving through the area often get stalled on the tracks, which can last from a few minutes to over an hour.

The delays have prompted some commuters to cross around stationed train cars that could restart at any moment and obstruct their view of other incoming trains.

A rendering of the 300 North bridge. Image courtesy: Utah Transit Authority

Details: Once completed, the 200-foot-long bridge will overlook five train tracks owned by UTA and Union Pacific Railroad.

The overpass will come equipped with two large elevators on each end, as well as a stairway "runnel" that allows commuters to travel up the stairs with their bicycles with ease.

Flashback: Construction on the project began in October 2021.